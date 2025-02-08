Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Minister launches 24km section of Patiala feeder canal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inaugurated a 24km canal section, enhancing water supply for farmers in four districts, boosting agriculture and efficiency.

Punjab cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inaugurated the 24km paved section of the second Patiala feeder canal on Friday. The project, completed at a cost of 36 crore, will benefit farmers in the districts of Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, and Malerkotla, the minister said.

The launch of 24-km section of the Patiala feeder canal in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
The launch of 24-km section of the Patiala feeder canal in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The project’s completion will ensure nearly 400,000 acres of land across ten blocks in these districts receive 1,617 cusecs of water, a significant increase from the previous 900 cusecs. The minister highlighted that the project, originally estimated to cost 42 crore, was completed under budget at 36 crore.

Minister Goyal emphasised the importance of this project in revitalising the agricultural sector, stating that several areas in Punjab had not received canal water for the past 40 years. “The current government has managed to provide canal water to these regions in just a few months,” he said, adding that the Punjab government is committed to strengthening the agriculture sector, which is vital to the state’s economy.

Goyal said that the utilisation of water from dams had significantly improved in recent years. Previously, only 68% of the available water was used, with 38% wasted. “However, over the past three years, water usage has increased to 84%, with plans to achieve 100% utilisation in the near future,” he said. “Utilising canal water helps raise groundwater levels, promotes healthier crops, and reduces electricity consumption, benefiting farmers across the region,” he added.

