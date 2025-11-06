Ludhiana mistaken identity: Hairdresser shot in place of drug lord’s rival, say police

The Khanna police have solved the case of an attempted murder on a hairdresser in Machhiwara with the arrest of two accused, including one who recently returned from Italy. According to the police, the incident was a case of mistaken identity. “The shooters, acting on the instructions of notorious drug lord Gurlal Singh — who is already facing trial in at least 13 FIRs — had been sent to target his rival but mistakenly shot Roshan Hans instead,” officials said. Two suspects in police custody in Machhiwara on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victim sustained a bullet injury in his lower abdomen but is out of danger, police said. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said the arrested accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, 25, and Gurdial Singh alias Padda, 25, both residents of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur. The police have also booked Gurlal Singh and Karan Masih of Deol village in Kalanaur. Gurdial Singh had returned from Italy on October 17.

According to the SSP, Gurlal sent Arshdeep and Gurdial to eliminate a rival who had allegedly purchased nearly 15-kg heroin from him but failed to pay. “On October 30, when Roshan Hans stepped out of his house to check his car parked in the street, the accused arrived in a Hyundai Verna car and opened fire at him before fleeing. The victim was rushed to a hospital. The Machhiwara police registered an FIR under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act and began an investigation,” the SSP said.

“The police examined CCTV footage, tracked the accused and arrested them. During questioning, the accused confessed that they had procured a weapon from Karan Masih on the instructions of Gurlal Singh. They reached Bajigar Basti near Old Gaushala Road in Machhiwara and mistakenly believed Roshan Hans to be their target,” the SSP added.

Further, the SSP said the police have booked Gurlal Singh and Karan Masih alias Ajju and a search is underway for their arrest. Arshdeep Singh and Gurdial Singh are already facing trial in three cases each, while Karan Masih has two cases registered against him under the Arms Act.