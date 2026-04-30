Ludhiana: Namya, Gurleen emerge toppers in Indian School Certificate exams

Gurleen Kaur Bath, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Machhiwara Sahib, has secured 99.5% in the medical stream, as per the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination results declared on Thursday.

Students of Sat Paul Mittal school in jubilant mood after CISCE result out in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet/HT)

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Hailing from Uddowal village, Gurleen’s father works as an arhtiya and her mother is a homemaker. She balances academics with extracurricular activities, enjoying music and badminton. Sharing her preparation strategy, Gurleen said she maintained a steady routine throughout the year but intensified her efforts during exams, studying for 14 to 15 hours daily.

Close on her heels, Kian Beri of Sat Paul Mittal School secured 99.25% in the commerce stream, scoring a perfect 100 in accounts and physical education. A cricket enthusiast who has represented the city in regional ASI cricket series, Kian plans to pursue finance studies abroad. Interestingly, he attributed his success to consistency rather than long study hours. “I studied for about three hours a day, but remained focused and regular,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rayansh Gupta, from the non-medical stream and from the same school, also scored an impressive 99.25% and has already secured admission to Stanford University. He emphasised self-study and conceptual clarity as the key to his achievement. His mother, Shefalli Gupta, said that he relied solely on school guidance without opting for private tuitions. He had also secured 99.6% in the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rayansh Gupta, from the non-medical stream and from the same school, also scored an impressive 99.25% and has already secured admission to Stanford University. He emphasised self-study and conceptual clarity as the key to his achievement. His mother, Shefalli Gupta, said that he relied solely on school guidance without opting for private tuitions. He had also secured 99.6% in the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among Class 10 students, Namya Kapoor stood out with 99.6%, one of the highest scores in the region. A student of Sat Paul Mittal School, she scored full marks in multiple subjects including English literature, art, Punjabi and history. Currently pursuing commerce in Class 11, Namya aspires to study behavioural economics abroad before venturing into the real estate sector. A national-level Bharatanatyam dancer, she maintained a balanced routine and studied no more than five hours a day, even during exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among Class 10 students, Namya Kapoor stood out with 99.6%, one of the highest scores in the region. A student of Sat Paul Mittal School, she scored full marks in multiple subjects including English literature, art, Punjabi and history. Currently pursuing commerce in Class 11, Namya aspires to study behavioural economics abroad before venturing into the real estate sector. A national-level Bharatanatyam dancer, she maintained a balanced routine and studied no more than five hours a day, even during exams. {{/usCountry}}

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The students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector-39, also delivered an impressive performance, with several achievers surpassing the remarkable 99% mark. In class 10 results, Simran and Ritika Garg shared the top position with an outstanding 99.2% each and in class 12 results, Bhujasvi Ghai emerged as the topper in the Humanities stream, securing 99%.

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