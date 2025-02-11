Ludhiana: Nandpur lifts kabaddi title as Jarkhar Games conclude

Nandpur emerged as kabaddi champion, lifting the Naib Singh Garewal Memorial Cup in the open kabaddi tournament as Jarkhar Games concluded in Jarkhar village late Sunday evening. The kabaddi tournament saw 20 teams participating. Kadiana secured the runner-up position. Players in action during the kabaddi tournament at Jarkhar Games. (HT Photo)

In senior hockey, Ghawaddi Club clinched the title after a thrilling 7-6 victory over Lovely Professional University. In the women’s hockey category, Punjabi University, Patiala, defeated Bathinda 4-2 to claim the championship.

The Jagtar Memorial Sub-Junior Hockey Cup saw Jarkhar Academy edge past Amargarh in a nail-biting shootout, winning 4-3 after a 4-4 tie. In the Amarjit Singh Garewal Volleyball Cup final, Khanjarwal outperformed Gill to secure the title. In the senior kabaddi event, Ropar narrowly defeated Ludhiana 16-15. The tug of war competition saw Jand Sahib outclass Burj Dona.

During the final ceremony, several distinguished personalities were honoured. District education officer Ravinder Kaur received the ‘Punjab Diyan Dheeyan da Maan Award’ for her contributions to education. Renowned folk singer Jaswant Sandila, known for his clean and meaningful lyrics, was awarded the ‘Sabhyachar da Maan Award.’ Hockey Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi was presented with the ‘Olympian Sarjeet Singh Randhawa Award.’ Former kabaddi player Tara Singh Ghanghas, was given ‘Devi Dayal Award.’

Special awards were also given to Olympians Ajit Singh, who made history by scoring a goal in 13 seconds in the 1976 Olympics, and athlete Mahinder Singh Gill. These awards were presented by cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora was also honoured with the ‘pride of Punjab’ award. Addressing the audience, he dedicated his award to the youth striving for Punjab’s development and a drug-free society. He emphasised the importance of strengthening sports culture in Punjab and called Jarkhar the ‘Mecca of Punjab’s rural sports.’

In a major announcement, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian declared a grant of ₹2 lakh for the Jarkhar Hockey Academy.

The closing ceremony was a grand affair, featuring mesmerising musical and dance performances by renowned artists. Winners were rewarded generously with bicycles and food hampers.