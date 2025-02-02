Ludhiana: National shooter pushes for inclusion of para games

Kaur Singh, a 40-year-old national-level air pistol shooter with a locomotor disability, is working to establish a Para Rural Olympics at Kila Raipur stadium to create an inclusive sports platform for disabled athletes. Kaur Singh (HT Photo)

A national-level air pistol shooter, Singh first made an impact last year by introducing the tricycle race at the Kila Raipur Games, offering disabled individuals from rural areas a long-overdue platform to compete.

“There is still very little exposure for people with disabilities due to social stigma. But I have been working tirelessly to encourage my friends and others in my community to participate in such events to build a sports culture among disabled individuals,” Singh said.

For over 13 years, Singh has not only competed as an athlete but fought for disability rights, organising camps that connect disabled individuals with government support and resources.

He envisions expanding the Para Rural Olympics to include discus throw, wheelchair cricket, and cricket for the visually impaired. “If the government and society contribute, we can introduce more events like discus throw, wheelchair cricket, and cricket for the visually impaired as part of the Para Rural Olympics,” he said.

His initiative is already impacting lives—Mohammad Bilal from Malerkotla district in Punjab, winner of this year’s tricycle race, emphasised how such opportunities are rare for disabled athletes. “Such opportunities don’t come easy for us. No other rural event hosts races for disabled athletes. This platform means a lot to us,” Bilal said.

Singh also plans to introduce a wheelchair race next year.

With his district-level disability cricket teams already taking shape, Singh’s dream of a Para Rural Olympics is no longer just an idea—it is becoming a reality.