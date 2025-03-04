Ludhiana: Near 80% psychometric tests completed in district

In a bid to empower young women with informed career choices, the district education department, following state government directives, is in the last stage of conducting psychometric assessments for Class 10 female students in government schools. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between government and private school students by offering them equal career guidance opportunities. Students appearing for psychometric tests at a government school in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

According to Vishwakirat Kahlon, a district-level committee member overseeing the program, an impressive 80% of the targeted students have already completed their assessments. Following the tests, counseling sessions are being held to help them explore career paths aligned with their skills and interests.

“Initiatives like these help students understand their strengths and make informed decisions about their futures. Feedback from the female students so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” Kahlon said. She further added that 12 private companies have been entrusted with conducting these assessments, with ₹700 allocated per student. In PM SHRI schools, the program will include both boys and girls and is yet to begin.

Gurkirpal Singh, the district nodal guidance counselor, revealed that the district received ₹63 lakh for the program, which is now in its final phase. “We aim to complete it by March 10. Each group of 50 students is assigned two counselors for personalised guidance,” he stated.

However, a key gap remains, male students have not yet been included in the initiative. A senior secondary school principal emphasised the need for boys to be part of the program, citing a lack of career focus among them. “Boys need career counseling and gender sensitisation sessions just as much as girls do,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the concern, Kahlon assured that committees are being formed to extend psychometric testing and career guidance to male students. “Our goal is to ensure equal opportunities for both boys and girls while fostering gender awareness,” she concluded.