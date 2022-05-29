Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl

A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday.

The girl’s mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. “The accused forcefully took her to a vacant plot in the locality where he attempted to rape her. When my daughter raised the alarm, the accused escaped from the spot,” she told the police.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO, said a case under sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against him.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, she added.