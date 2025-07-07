Ludhiana: Nepal man hacked to death by over 20 men in Giaspura

A Nepalese man was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in Giaspura of Ludhiana late Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Kishan Thapa, succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital by local residents. Deceased Kishan Thapa. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, Thapa was attacked while he was on his way to retrieve his motorcycle from a nearby street, accompanied by his friend Samir. As the two entered a narrow lane, they were intercepted by at least 20 assailants riding multiple motorcycles, who had allegedly been lying in wait.

Samir, an eyewitness to the brutal attack, recounted that the assailants began verbally abusing Kishan before physically assaulting him. When he tried to intervene, he too was beaten up, though he managed to escape the scene. “They pinned Kishan to the ground, beat him up, and one of them struck his head with a sharp-edged weapon,” he said.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving Kishan bleeding on the road. Despite calling his brother and being taken to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Relatives of the deceased gathered outside the division number 6 police station, demanding immediate arrests and strict punishment for the killers. They alleged that Kishan had no major disputes except for a minor argument with an unidentified youth about two hours before the murder.

Sub-inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 6 police station, said the murder appeared to be premeditated and possibly linked to an old enmity. “We are examining all angles, including the possibility of a personal grudge,” she said.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified assailants. A hunt is on for their arrest,” she added. The victim was married, but had been living alone following a matrimonial dispute.