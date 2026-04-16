Ludhiana: New court complex lift develops snag, 12 rescued after 20 mins

At least 12 people, including three police personnel, were trapped for nearly 20 minutes after a lift developed a technical snag just below the second floor at the six-storey new court complex here on Wednesday.

Advocates rescue a man from the gap at the new court complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The lift came to a halt about a foot below the second-floor level, leaving those inside stranded in a cramped space.

The occupants included advocates, visitors and women, triggering panic as cries for help echoed from inside.

Advocate Parminder Singh Kukki, who heard a loud thud near the lift, rushed to the spot and found people trapped inside. With no technician arriving for nearly 20 minutes, Kukki alerted others and initiated rescue efforts. After the doors were forced open, a gap of nearly one foot between the lift cabin and the floor was noticed.

Kukki, along with other advocates, including Rahul Sharma, pulled the occupants out one by one through the narrow opening, averting a potential mishap.

Lawyers said the delay in technical assistance heightened the risk, as the occupants remained confined in the stalled lift.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has once again raised concerns over the maintenance of lifts in the court complex, which witnesses heavy daily footfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has once again raised concerns over the maintenance of lifts in the court complex, which witnesses heavy daily footfall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Members of the District Bar Association alleged that such breakdowns are frequent and called for immediate corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members of the District Bar Association alleged that such breakdowns are frequent and called for immediate corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District Bar Association president Advocate Vipin Saggar said the issue had been raised with authorities earlier and stressed the need for urgent intervention to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District Bar Association president Advocate Vipin Saggar said the issue had been raised with authorities earlier and stressed the need for urgent intervention to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 27, 2022, at least seven people were trapped in a lift at the new court complex for nearly two hours after it stalled between the second and third floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 27, 2022, at least seven people were trapped in a lift at the new court complex for nearly two hours after it stalled between the second and third floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bar members attempted a rescue before technicians eventually repaired the lift and evacuated those trapped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bar members attempted a rescue before technicians eventually repaired the lift and evacuated those trapped. {{/usCountry}}

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