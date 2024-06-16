Ludhiana NGO announces awards in Patar, Kang’s memory

Society for Conservation and Healing of Environment (SOCH), a social service organisation, announced awards dedicated to noted Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Patar and agricultural scientist Manjit Singh Kang, former PAU vice-chancellor, during a function organised at Gurdwara Sahib in PAU on Sunday. HT Image

A book titled “Guru Nanak Bani Vich Kudarat” written by Balwinder Singh Lakhewali, head of the NGO, was dedicated to Patar. Lakhewali, recalling the memories of Patar and Kang said, “This NGO has been working for the welfare of the people and environmental protection, taking inspiration from both these eminent personalities.”

Film actor Malker Singh Roni said such people are rarely born in the world. Ranjit Singh Tabar recalled the contribution of Kang in the field of agriculture, who worked to advance the agriculture of Punjab at an international level. Meanwhile, he spoke about Patar’s contribution to the field of literature.

Popular Punjabi film actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi got emotional at the function and said, “Patar’s writings will always be present in us. However, their separation will not make up for the huge loss in the field of literature.”

Ghuggi and DMCH principal Gurpreet Wander were honoured on the occasion, who assumed the role of mentors of the NGO. Zonal commissioner of municipal corporation Zone-D Jasdev Singh Sekhon thanked all for their participation in the event.