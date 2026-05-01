Ludhiana: Nine from Bullepur School to get national scholarship

Government High School, Bullepur, has once again emerged as a centre of academic excellence, with nine of its students successfully clearing the prestigious National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. Leading the stellar performance is Harjotpreet Kaur, who secured the first position in the district, with 142 marks.

Leading the stellar performance is Harjotpreet Kaur, who secured the first position in the district, with 142 marks. (HT Photo)

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Adding to the achievement, Gautam and Ravia secured the second and third positions respectively. The success story does not end there, as six more students — Ekampreet Singh, Rajvinder Singh, Kartik, Nargis, Simranjot Kaur and Amaninder Singh — also cleared the competitive examination, marking a significant milestone for the school.

The NMMS examination is conducted to identify talented students from economically weaker sections and support their education through financial assistance. The number of selected candidates is determined based on a fixed ratio for each district, as per which Ludhiana leads the way with 229 students. Jalandhar follows with 170 students, while Hoshiarpur and Amritsar have 159 and 158 beneficiaries respectively. Patiala is close behind with 157 candidates.

School head Raj Kumar highlighted that the institution has been consistently improving its performance over the years. “This is not the first time our students have excelled in NMMS. Last year, 18 students from our school qualified for the examination. In 2022, we had only one student clearing it. The steady rise in numbers reflects the dedication and hard work of both students and teachers,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further credited the success to the combined efforts of the teaching staff and the guidance provided by block nodal officer Baljit Singh, block mentor Anmol Sood and Rakesh Sharma, who played a key role in motivating the students throughout their preparation journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further credited the success to the combined efforts of the teaching staff and the guidance provided by block nodal officer Baljit Singh, block mentor Anmol Sood and Rakesh Sharma, who played a key role in motivating the students throughout their preparation journey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Each student who clears the NMMS examination is awarded a scholarship of ₹48,000 by the government, which helps ease financial constraints and encourages them to pursue higher education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each student who clears the NMMS examination is awarded a scholarship of ₹48,000 by the government, which helps ease financial constraints and encourages them to pursue higher education. {{/usCountry}}

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