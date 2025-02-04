Ludhiana: No headway in temple theft case, protesters block road

Devotees and members of the Prachin Sheetla Mata Temple Committee, along with various Hindu outfits, staged a protest on Ferozepur Road near Circuit house, blocking traffic for at least 30 minutes amid police’s failure so far to solve a temple burglary that took place 28 days ago (on January 6). A police official pacifying the protesting members of various Hindu organisations in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to reports, thieves broke into the temple late night nearly a month ago and stole silver ornaments worth lakhs from the idols of deities. The theft was discovered the next morning when the priest opened the temple and found the jewellery missing. The temple committee informed the police, but despite the passage of nearly a month, neither any arrest has been made nor the stolen ornaments have not been recovered.

Police investigations had traced the thieves’ movement to Chandigarh Road, but their whereabouts after that remain unknown. Enraged by the lack of progress, temple committee members, along with devotees, took to the streets demanding swift action.

Temple committee president Ashok Sachar expressed his disappointment, stating, “The police have completely failed in their investigation. Every day they make excuses instead of catching the culprits. Our patience has run out. Until the stolen idols and jewellery are recovered, our agitation will continue.”

Protesters also accused the authorities of taking the case lightly. They have now demanded intervention of the police commissioner and assurance about concrete action.

Following the roadblock, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, along with other senior officials, arrived at the protest site to pacify the demonstrators. Discussions between police officials and temple committee members were underway at the Circuit House as pressure mounts on law enforcement to deliver results. Bhullar said several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused.