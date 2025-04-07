Ludhiana: No leaves for staff during procurement season, says Kataruchak

Punjab’s food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said that the state government is fully prepared to welcome farmers for the wheat procurement season, with arrangements in place across 1,864 grain markets in the state. The review meeting in progress in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Kataruchak further said that no leave will be granted to staff involved in procurement activities unless absolutely necessary. “Officials must remain present at grain markets to assist farmers. Any carelessness will not be tolerated,” he said.

Speaking after a review meeting with officials from Ludhiana, Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, and Barnala districts, the minister said, “All preparations have been completed to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat. Farmers will not face any difficulty in selling their golden harvest.”

The minister said that the government has made extensive preparations to support over 8 lakh farmers this season. “The state aims to procure 124 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, with a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,425 per quintal. To ensure smooth transactions, the state has arranged a Cash Credit Limit of ₹28,894 crore and secured 99% of the required gunny bags, along with sufficient storage space and containers,” he added.

To manage the expected bumper harvest, the state has also established 600 temporary yards in addition to the existing mandis. “We are committed to purchasing every single grain brought by farmers,” the minister said, adding that farmers can also expect timely payments as the payment for wheat sold will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours.

Kataruchak announced that arrangements for cold drinking water, cleanliness, fans, lighting, transportation, shaded areas and accommodation have been ensured at procurement centres. The minister also directed officials to maintain strict cleanliness standards and provide first-aid kits in every mandi.

During the review meeting, Kataruchak took stock of the facilities for farmers and urged officials to remain available throughout the procurement period to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience.