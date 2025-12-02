Ludhiana: No let-up in commuters’ woes as protesters dig in their heels

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded at the Ludhiana bus stand on Monday as the ongoing strike by contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC continued, despite union leaders agreeing to call it off on Sunday following talks with the state transport minister. Around 135 buses remained off the roads, leaving barely 25% of government services operational, causing confusion and frustration among daily passengers. Commuters stranded at the ISBT in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The strike persisted as union members alleged that the government failed to fulfill key assurances made during late-night talks on Sunday.

While the Laljit Singh Bhullar, transport minister had promised the release of jailed and detained union leaders and the reinstatement of workers terminated during the strike, none of these commitments were implemented by Monday morning.

Commuters at the receiving end

Passengers continue to bear the brunt of the agitation.

“We were hoping the government bus services would return to normal by Monday. I reached the bus stand at 7am, expecting buses to resume,” said Shalini Gupta, a college student travelling to Chandigarh. “But I have been standing here for over an hour now, waiting for the few operational buses to show up.”

Rajdeep Arora, an IT professional commuting daily to Jalandhar, said, “Private buses are either full or charging double, and not everyone can afford that every day.” “We just want clarity. How long we will troubled like this?”

Union members stand firm

Union leaders in Ludhiana maintained that the government’s assurances were merely verbal.

Parveen Kumar, general secretary of the union, said, “The minister assured us that our detained leaders would return to their depots and terminated staff would be reinstated. But it has been a day, and not one leader has been released yet, forcing us to continue the strike.”

The agitation began early Friday morning after around 150 union leaders were detained ahead of a protest against the Kilometre Scheme tender, which workers allege allows private players to operate buses on government-notified routes. The strike has now entered its fourth day, significantly affecting public transport across Ludhiana.

Response from administration

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, said the workers’ expectation of immediate releases was “unreasonable.”

“The minister has agreed to release the detained leaders and reinstate terminated workers. But legal procedures cannot be bypassed. Expecting releases by Monday morning is unjustified,” he added.

Mohinderpal, general manager of PRTC, said that 34 outsourced workers had been reinstated at the Ludhiana depot on Monday evening. Earlier, 19 outsourced conductors and drivers had been terminated, along with 15 advance bookers who allegedly refused route duty and joined the protest.

Haryana Roadways extend support

In a show of support, Haryana Roadways workers staged a protest at the Sirsa depot on Monday.

Kuldeep Pawra, state senior vice-president of the Haryana Roadways Workers Union, said, “If the Punjab government does not release the detained union leaders, we will enforce a two-hour blockade in depots adjoining Punjab.”