Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
Ludhiana: Not many takers for shops at bus stand, takes a hit

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Nearly 40% of shops at Ludhiana bus stand are vacant, causing losses over ₹4 lakh monthly due to low footfall and high rents, officials say.

Nearly 40% of the commercial shops at Ludhiana bus stand, managed by Punjab Roadways, Punbus, remain unoccupied, leading to a significant loss for the state. The failure to lease out these spaces has resulted in monthly losses exceeding 4 lakh, Punjab Roadways officials said.

Closed shops on the first floor of Ludhiana bus stand on Friday. (HT Photo)
Closed shops on the first floor of Ludhiana bus stand on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to Punjab Roadways officials, out of the 62 shops in the two-story commercial complex, 27 on the first floor continue to be vacant despite repeated attempts to attract tenants over the years. The main hurdle in leasing these spaces is the low footfall on the first floor.

Passengers and visitors tend to prefer the ground floor, where they can easily access services, leaving the upper section largely deserted.

In addition, the poor condition of the first-floor spaces — with broken fixtures, peeling walls, dust, and faulty wiring — discourages potential tenants. With only seven employees handling the entire complex’s cleaning duties, maintenance has become inadequate.

The issue is compounded by the high rental prices. The first-floor shops are rented at 20,000 per month, which is higher than other commercial spaces in the city. Meanwhile, ground-floor shops within the bus terminus are rented for around 30,000 to 40,000. Despite the rental difference, the first-floor shops attract little interest due to the less favorable location.

A Punbus official, in condition of anonymity, said, “We’ve made several attempts to lease out these shops, but the location doesn’t attract business. Many shopkeepers prefer high-traffic areas. The shift from offline to online auctions post-COVID has also made the leasing process more difficult.”

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, said that a private contractor will soon be brought in to take over operations at the bus stand. “This move will streamline the leasing process and help fill the vacant spaces,” he added.

