Ludhiana: On Day 2 of PAU conference, experts flag budget cuts for higher education

The 33rd two-day national conference of the All-India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO) concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday. Dignitaries during the conference at PAU on Sunday. (MANISH/HT)

The conference, attended by university and college teachers from various states, highlighted the growing challenges in higher education due to government policies that are progressively withdrawing support from public institutions.

Arun Kumar, national general secretary of AIFUCTO, raised concerns over the government’s new liberal policies, stating that the policies are systematically diminishing financial support for higher education. He pointed out that the new UGC draft aggressively limits benefits for teachers, starting with the appointment of vice-chancellors, and warned that democratic rights won through years of struggle are now under threat.

M Nagarjuna, president of AIFUCTO, took a strong stance against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that it threatens the democratic and secular nature of higher education. He criticised government policies that aim to dismantle public institutions and shift higher education into the hands of private players, making quality education inaccessible to many.

Vinay Sophat, vice president of AIFUCTO and organising secretary of the conference, pointed out that while most states have implemented either the new or old pension schemes, Punjab remains the only state where neither has been applied. He also criticised the reduction of the grant for aided colleges from 95% to 75%, whereas many other states continue to provide a 100% grant.

Since the implementation of the new education policy, delegates from universities and colleges across the country have presented 72 research-based papers addressing the current crisis in higher education. Notable dignitaries including Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, Mangal Singh, chairman of Punjab Agro Industries, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, president of the Management Federation among others were present.