Ludhiana: Out on bail in drug peddling case, man held with 34k intoxicating pills, 2.4L drug money

Weeks after coming out of jail on bail in a drug peddling case, a Bajra Mohalla resident again indulged in smuggling intoxicating pills. The accused had also involved the son of an Amritsar resident, who was lodged in jail with him in another case. The Division number 3 police arrested the accused near Neem Wala Chowk in the old city area while smuggling the contraband. The police recovered a total of 34,180 intoxicating pills and ₹2.40 lakh drug money from their possession. The Division number 3 police arrested the accused near Neem Wala Chowk in the old city area while smuggling the contraband. The police recovered a total of 34,180 intoxicating pills and ₹ 2.40 lakh drug money from their possession. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 37, of Bajra Mohalla and Sahil Singh, 19, of Mehta Road, Maqbulpura of Amritsar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the police arrested the accused near Neem Wala Chowk on Saturday following a tip-off. The police recovered 34,180 intoxicating pills and ₹2.40 lakh drug money from their possession. The accused failed to produce any bill of the pills. The accused told police that they were smuggling the pills.

The Division number 3 police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Sukhnaz Singh said that Pawan Kumar is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling. He was bailed out from jail nearly a month ago and again involved in drug peddling.

The ACP added that the accused, Sahil Singh had come in contact with Pawan through his father Balwant Singh, who is lodged in jail in a criminal case. After Pawan was bailed out, he contacted Sahil and involved him in drug peddling.

The police are questioning the accused to know from where they procured the intoxicants and where they were going to deliver the same. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

STF busts drug peddling racket being operated from Goindwal Sahib Jail

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, range busted a drug peddling racket being operated from Shri Goindwal Sahib Jail. The police have recovered a total of 950 gram heroin after arresting two of the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kushal Kumar alias Kali Gujjar, 30, of Mohalla Kuldeep Nagar, and Sunny alias Sunny Kabariya, 34, of Raju Colony, Tibba Road. During questioning Kushal Kumar stated that he was smuggling drugs with help of his aide. The STF has been investigating her role.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Chaudhary said that the police have arrested the accused from Baba Namdev Colony following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area riding a scooter. When frisked the police recovered 950 gm heroin from their possession.

During questioning the accused told police that they work for an accused Karan Kalia, who is lodged in Shri Goindwal Sahib Jail. Kalia is in contact with them over the phone. He used to direct them to procure the contraband and smuggle it further.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF Ludhiana Range said that the STF has booked Kalia in the case and will bring Kalia on a production warrant for questioning.

A case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF, Mohali. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

Kushal is already facing trial in a gambling case, while a case of drug peddling was lodged against Sunny Kabariya.