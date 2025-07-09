Ludhiana: Outsourced health staff protest over low wages

The outsourced workers of the health department from across the district met here on Tuesday under Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (scientific) to discuss low salaries without any yearly increment making it hard for them to make their ends meet. The employees have been working for the last 10-15 years without any annual increment or transfer policy. (HT Photo)

The employees have been working for the last 10-15 years without any annual increment or transfer policy.

The employees alleged that PESCO, the company that employs them, is “looting them”. They claimed that the EPF accounts of many of them were closed, they were entitled to no casual leaves, and for even a single leave they faced deduction in salary.

The employees include doctors, ICU lab technicians, computer operators, and sweepers.

The female employees also alleged that they were not allowed even maternity leave.

“The condition of outsourced employees in the department is very pitiful, no ray of hope is visible anywhere. To change this situation, outsourced employees have adopted an organisational path and today an ad hoc committee was elected and it was decided to wage a long and fierce struggle by building a huge unity in the coming time,” Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (Scientific) said in a release.

Civil surgeon Ludhiana, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, when approached for a comment, didn’t respond to calls and texts.