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Ludhiana: Outsourced PSPCL, Transco workers protest, demand regular jobs, accident compensation

Their key demands include regularisation of outsourced workers by directly absorbing them into the department, implementation of a minimum living wage, and guaranteed compensation in case of accidents

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Powercom and Transco outsourced employees staged a statewide protest on Wednesday and burnt the effigies of the finance minister, accusing the government of backtracking on commitments and failing to implement long-pending demands.

The union announced that the strike would continue until their demands are met. (HT File)

Their key demands include regularisation of outsourced workers by directly absorbing them into the department, implementation of a minimum living wage, and guaranteed compensation in case of accidents. They also demanded permanent jobs and pension benefits for families of workers who have died or suffered serious injuries due to electrocution while on duty.

Leaders of the union said the decision to intensify the agitation was taken after the state government postponed a scheduled meeting on April 30, in which a resolution of their demands had been assured. The meeting had been promised following a 16-day continuous strike and protests outside the Powercom headquarters and meetings with power minister Aman Arora and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

In a statement, union leaders, including Avtar Singh (circle president, Ludhiana), Gagandeep Singh (vice-president), and Jatinder Singh (general secretary), said the earlier protest had been temporarily withdrawn after assurances from the government. However, the sudden deferment of the meeting without any resolution has triggered fresh anger among workers.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Outsourced PSPCL, Transco workers protest, demand regular jobs, accident compensation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Outsourced PSPCL, Transco workers protest, demand regular jobs, accident compensation
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