Ludhiana: Outsourced PSPCL, Transco workers protest, demand regular jobs, accident compensation

Powercom and Transco outsourced employees staged a statewide protest on Wednesday and burnt the effigies of the finance minister, accusing the government of backtracking on commitments and failing to implement long-pending demands. The union announced that the strike would continue until their demands are met. (HT File)

Their key demands include regularisation of outsourced workers by directly absorbing them into the department, implementation of a minimum living wage, and guaranteed compensation in case of accidents. They also demanded permanent jobs and pension benefits for families of workers who have died or suffered serious injuries due to electrocution while on duty.

Leaders of the union said the decision to intensify the agitation was taken after the state government postponed a scheduled meeting on April 30, in which a resolution of their demands had been assured. The meeting had been promised following a 16-day continuous strike and protests outside the Powercom headquarters and meetings with power minister Aman Arora and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

In a statement, union leaders, including Avtar Singh (circle president, Ludhiana), Gagandeep Singh (vice-president), and Jatinder Singh (general secretary), said the earlier protest had been temporarily withdrawn after assurances from the government. However, the sudden deferment of the meeting without any resolution has triggered fresh anger among workers.

The union alleged that contract workers continue to operate in high-risk conditions to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, often without adequate safety measures. “Workers are losing their lives or becoming permanently disabled due to electrical accidents. The government must ensure proper safety arrangements and take responsibility,” the statement said.

Opposing privatisation in the power sector, the union also demanded an end to the contractual system, stating that outsourcing has led to exploitation and job insecurity.

As part of the protest, effigies of the finance minister and the state government were burnt at multiple locations across Punjab. The union announced that the strike would continue until their demands are met.

The workers have also decided to gherao the residence of the finance minister on May 1 (Labour Day) as part of the next phase of the agitation.