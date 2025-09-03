Ludhiana: Over 250 govt schools see damages due to rain

Days of continuous downpour have left more than 250 government schools in the district battling severe damage and waterlogging, disrupting normal functioning and exposing crumbling infrastructure. The schools — primary, middle, high and senior secondary among them — have reported leaking roofs, damaged flooring, flooded classrooms and faulty electrical equipment. Waterlogging in a government school in Ludhiana amid rain on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Taking note of the situation, the education department on Tuesday directed all schools to submit detailed reports of the losses. Schools were asked to provide specifics of the affected areas, including roof, flooring, plaster, boundary walls, joinery and paintwork. They were also instructed to report the number of toilets damaged and submit estimates for repairing electrical equipment, furniture, laboratory apparatus and other essentials.

More than 250 schools uploaded their data, with repair costs ranging from a few hundred rupees to several thousands. For instance, Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sahnewal, reported extensive waterlogging, with 8,500 sq ft of roof area and 560 sq ft of boundary wall affected, besides demanding ₹15,000 for electricity repair. Government Middle School Tamkodi, Government High School, Sehjo Majra, GSSS-Jarg (girls) and GSSS-Talwandi Rai reported damage to projectors, while primary schools in Kothe Rahlan and Barmi complained of waterlogged premises. Several schools also highlighted roof leakages that worsened after days of relentless rain.

In the wake of the flood situation in Punjab, the state government had declared holidays in all government, aided, recognised and private schools from August 27 to 30, later extending them till September 3. However, with water still inundating several areas and infrastructure yet to be restored, educators now say reopening schools from Thursday will be a daunting challenge.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan confirmed that the reports were being collected on the state’s instructions. “The data was sought by the state and whatever funds are required for the repair will be provided. In case of serious damage or waterlogging, students will not be allowed to sit in classrooms until the issues are fully resolved,” she said.