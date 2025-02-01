Ludhiana: Panic grips Jagraon village as car-borne miscreants fire 11 bullets at sanitary store

Panic gripped the area after car-borne accused fired 11 bullets at a closed sanitary and hardware showroom in Roomi village of Jagraon, police said. They said the incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and was captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the shop. The damaged glass door of the shop at Roomi village in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Saturday (HT Photo)

According to the police, the bullets pierced the shutter and damaged the shop’s glass door. No one was injured in the incident as the shop was closed at the time.

Following a complaint filed by the store owner’s father, the Sadar Jagraon police registered a first-information report (FIR) against one Rupinder Singh from Tarewala village in Moga, who is the former son-in-law of the complainant.

The complainant, Avtar Singh from Chhajawal in Jagraon, said Rupinder Singh was married to his daughter, and they later had a divorce.

He claimed the accused suspected that his son, Jatinder Singh, was causing differences among the couple, which might have led to the incident.

Avtar Singh said Jatinder, who runs the sanitary and hardware store, went to Hazur Sahib on January 25. Avtar Singh said he was looking after the store in Jatinder’s absence.

The complainant added that when he came to the shop on Friday morning, he found bullet marks on the shutter and the glass door damaged. He said they found bullets and an empty magazine from the spot and alerted the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said they scanned the footage from CCTV cameras and found that a Maruti Suzuki Alto car had stopped in-front of the shop. The video showed the car occupants firing at the shop without stepping out and fled.

He said a case was registered under sections 125, 324(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. He said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

The complainant alleged that in 2019, the accused had hired contract killers to harm his son and a case in the matter was already registered.