Ludhiana: Patients’ attendants in lurch as civil hospital ‘sarai’ houses OOAT, canteen

The facility (sarai) meant for the attendants of women admitted to the mother and child wing of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital is being used to run an outdoor opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centre, a dog bite section and a canteen, forcing the attendants to sleep in the corridors outside different wards of the hospital. The facility that is meant for attendants but houses a dog bite section, an outdoor opioid assisted treatment centre and a canteen at the civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The sarai with a 10-bed capacity was built in 2011, according to Punjab Health Services Corporation’s (PHSC) subdivision officer Gurpinder Sandhu. It has two halls, two dorms and a pantry. A senior hospital official revealed that while the building had come up in 2011, they didn’t have the necessary staff to manage the sarai so over time it was used to house other departments like the OOAT center, the dog bite section, etc.

“It would have been nice if we had some place for temporary stay. Sitting and standing all day hurts our back and lying on the floor doesn’t help it at all,” said Gurvinder, as he leaned against the wall while sitting on a thin sheet in the hall outside a ward on the second floor of the mother and child section. His sister-in-law has been admitted for the last two days.

“My only daughter-in-law is admitted there. Me and my son take turns to be with her. None of us were able to get any rest as there was no place to get some sleep. By the time she is discharged, I may fall sick of all this tiredness,” said Renu Kumari.

Civil hospital’s senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh, when asked if there was anything in the works to make the Sarai functional again, said, “So far, there is nothing in the pipeline. It is likely that some steps are taken in this direction in future.”