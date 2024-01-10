Ludhiana: PAU set to start certificate course in interior design and decoration

In the present scenario where the real estate and hospitality industries are booming, skilled interior designers and decorators are in great demand, the department of resource management and consumer science, college of community science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), is all set to start a one-year certificate course on “interior design and decoration” from the academic year 2024-25. After the completion of this course, the students may start their enterprises, including art and craft school, florist shop, or work as interior decorators. (HT Photo)

Kiran Bains, dean of the college, said the course would combine theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience for a well-rounded skill set. Sharanjit Kaur Bal, head, department of resource management and consumer science, said, “Students will be imparted training about the basic principles of residential and commercial design and decoration, art and craft, floral creations, furniture and furnishings, etc. It aims at giving them hands-on to prepare them for self-employment.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After the completion of this course, the students may start their enterprises, including art and craft school, florist shop, or work as interior decorators.