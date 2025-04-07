Ludhiana: PAU student fires shot during scuffle, four arrested

A heated altercation among seven students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) escalated into violence on Saturday evening, when one of them fired a shot in the air using a licenced pistol near Gate Number 2 of the campus, police said. The division number 5 police have arrested four students and booked three others under multiple sections of the law, including the Arms Act. Police have recovered the pistol, one live cartridge, an empty shell, and Sekhon’s firearm licence from the scene. (HT Photo)

The arrested students have been identified as Manpreet Singh Sekhon of Boora Patti (Dakha), Maninder Singh of Burj village (Bathinda), Sandeep Singh of Mansa, and Pardeep Singh of Dadda village (Ludhiana). The three others named in the FIR — Harsimrat Singh and Ammu of Mansa, and Gurwinder Singh of Ludhiana — are absconding.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmej Lal, police rushed to the spot after receiving a tip-off from the public about a fight near the university gate number 2. “Investigations revealed that the students, all known to each other, were engaged in a casual conversation that turned into a heated argument, followed by a physical scuffle. In the heat of the moment, Manpreet Singh Sekhon pulled out his licenced .32 bore pistol and fired a shot in the air,” said the ASI.

Police have recovered the pistol, one live cartridge, an empty shell, and Sekhon’s firearm licence from the scene. All four arrested students are currently in custody, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 194(2) (committing affray), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25(9), 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.