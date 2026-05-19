...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: PAU trains agriculture staff in advanced machinery for kharif crops

Around 30 participants, including agricultural officers, assistant agricultural engineers, agricultural development officers and field staff, attended the programme aimed at familiarising extension personnel with modern agricultural machinery and emerging technologies related to paddy, cotton and other kharif crops

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The department of farm machinery and power engineering at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a one-day hands-on training programme on ‘Machinery for Kharif Crops’ for officials of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab.

The programme focuses on paddy transplanting, drone spraying and sustainable farming practices. (HT Photo)

Around 30 participants, including agricultural officers, assistant agricultural engineers, agricultural development officers and field staff, attended the programme aimed at familiarising extension personnel with modern agricultural machinery and emerging technologies related to paddy, cotton and other kharif crops.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and coordinated by Mahesh Kumar Narang, principal extension scientist and head of the department of farm machinery and power engineering.

Special emphasis was laid on technologies such as mechanical paddy transplanting, scientific nursery raising, precision spraying and efficient straw management practices aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture in the state.

During the technical sessions, experts delivered lectures on tractor-operated nursery seeders for mat-type paddy nursery, remotely operated paddy transplanters, electrostatic sprayers and drone-based spraying systems. Participants were also sensitised to scientific fertiliser management practices in paddy cultivation.

Around 55 trainees participated in the mushroom cultivation course, where experts from various university departments delivered lectures on scientific cultivation methods, processing, packaging and marketing of mushrooms.

Providing details about the programme, Rupinder Kaur said mushroom cultivation and organic farming are emerging as viable sectors for self-employment and rural entrepreneurship. She encouraged participants to focus on value addition through products such as mushroom powder and pickles to enhance their income.

Course coordinator Kulvir Kaur said the university organises mushroom cultivation training twice every year to promote the occupation among rural and urban farmers. She added that increasing awareness regarding adulterated food products had led to growing interest in organic farming practices.

Participants were also given practical demonstrations on preparation of mushroom pickle and sustainable farming techniques.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU trains agriculture staff in advanced machinery for kharif crops
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU trains agriculture staff in advanced machinery for kharif crops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.