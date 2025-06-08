Ludhiana: Peddler’s property seized in Machhiwara

The Khanna police seized the property of a drug peddling accused in Machhiwara during a drive against drugs on Saturday. The accused whose property has been seized is Parminder Singh of Sherpur Khurd, cops said. Cops after pasting a seizure notice on a house in Machhiwara on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As per details provided by Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Kumar Singla, Parminder was facing trial in at least 17 cases, including drug peddling, liquor smuggling and assault.

The DSP said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had invested the drug money to purchase a property. According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities and freezing orders under Section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.