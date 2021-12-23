Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Pedestrian hit by speeding bike, dies on the spot
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Pedestrian hit by speeding bike, dies on the spot

The pedestrian was crossing the road when the bike hit him; the impact of the collision was so strong that the man died at the spot, the bike driver fled the spot after the accident.
The pedestrian who was run over by the speeding bike has been identified as Rajesh Gupta of Mahadev Nagar. He worked as a labourer in a factory in Kanganwal area in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The pedestrian who was run over by the speeding bike has been identified as Rajesh Gupta of Mahadev Nagar. He worked as a labourer in a factory in Kanganwal area in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding bike on Jaspal Bangar road on late Tuesday night. The biker fled the spot after the incident.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Gupta of Mahadev Nagar. He worked as a labourer in a factory in Kanganwal area.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the victim was crossing the road when the bike hit him. The impact of the collision was so strong that the man died at the spot.

The ASI added that a case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras CCTVs to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out