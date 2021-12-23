Ludhiana: Pedestrian hit by speeding bike, dies on the spot

A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding bike on Jaspal Bangar road on late Tuesday night. The biker fled the spot after the incident.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Gupta of Mahadev Nagar. He worked as a labourer in a factory in Kanganwal area.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the victim was crossing the road when the bike hit him. The impact of the collision was so strong that the man died at the spot.

The ASI added that a case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras CCTVs to identify the accused.