Ludhiana: Poets lament decline of traditional Punjabi folklore Kavishri

Poets, often dubbed as ‘kavishar’, performing at the Kavishri Darbar organised by the Punjabi Sahit Akademi on Sunday, highlighted the growing neglect of traditional folklore. They said Kavishri, once a powerful voice of Punjab’s bravery, spirituality, and social consciousness, now struggles for space in modern times. Poets pointed out that the rise of commercial music, lack of formal training, and limited platforms for traditional arts have made it difficult for Kavishri to survive. (Manish/HT)

Reflecting on the state of this traditional art form, Amarjeet Sherpuri, a veteran artist and retired municipal corporation employee, said, “Kavishri is a folklore performed without musical instruments but is recited in a melodious tone. It is prominently performed in troupes of two to four members.”.

“Kavishri is our living folklore. We recite without instruments, yet our voices carry the soul of Punjab. But today, fewer schools host weekly sessions, and our troupes struggle to find audiences. If we do nothing, this art will vanish, he noted.

Describing it as a ballad form that recites stories from Punjabi history, historic events, and traditional literature, Sherpuri said that at present, Kavishri has been largely confined to youth festivals of colleges, where it is mostly rural students who perform it. “As these stories are still alive in rural Punjab, the art form maintains some recognition there. He lamented that such regular exposure has now disappeared from Punjabi cities, leaving Kavishri unable to capture the imagination of urban youth, who prefer western rhythms and glossy pop.,” he said.

Sherpuri also pointed to the decline of Punjabi programmes on mass-media outlets. “Families once used to tune in religiously to Doordarshan and Akashvani for Punjabi oriented content. But now, with these channels driven by commercial interests, there’s little room for our ballads. While social media offers new avenues, most young people remain unaware of the rich stories that underpin their own heritage, he added.

Notably, the highlight of the event was the musical performance led by 50-year-old Navjot Singh Mander from Jarg village near Khanna. Mander, who began playing at the age of 15 after learning from local musicians performing at village carnivals.

He lamented that while contemporary Punjabi music enjoys global fame, the rich heritage of traditional folklore remains largely overlooked. “As the trend of village carnivals has faded, art forms like Kavishri, which were once performed among the masses, have lost their charm,” he said.

Mander emphasised that Kavishri events should be held in villages to promote social values and preserve traditions.

Gulzar Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said, “As we celebrate Rangla Punjab, we must safeguard the art forms that embody our history. This Darbar, dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh and Baisakhi is a pledge to ensure Kavishri does not slip into oblivion.”

Additionally, the programme featured stirring recitations by kavishars Lakhbir Singh Teri, Sukhmeet Singh (Amritsar), Preet Singh Sandal (Maksudra), Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Narinder Singh Bagga and Narinderpal Singh (Abul Khurana), each backed by small troupes.