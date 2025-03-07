Ludhiana: Police bulldoze six properties of drug peddlers in Khanna

Continuing its crackdown on illegal properties owned by drug peddlers, police and Khanna municipal council authorities demolished six buildings in the town’s Meat Market on Thursday. A bulldozer demolishing a structure at Meat Market in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police said the six structures were built by encroaching on municipal council land and financed with drug money. The structures belong to six peddlers facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding that notices were issued days before the action.

Heavy police force, accompanied by municipal council officials and JCB machines, reached Meat Market in the morning and started the demolition. Police said they did not face any resistance.

“The demolition was carried out smoothly with sufficient police personnel deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbance,” said Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, who led the operation. She said the demolition was carried out after the MC reported the encroachments by the six drug peddlers.

She said that among the six, two are brothers, identified as Aslam and Sunil Baba, who already face five drug cases. Sunil Baba is in judicial custody and Aslam is absconding.

The other four smugglers, identified as Shindi, Mahendro, Pappu and Gulshan, face cases related to drug trafficking and illegal liquor trade and are absconding. Efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

The Khanna police on Wednesday attached three properties belonging to drug peddlers in Payal sub-division, the SSP said, reiterating the state government’s commitment to take strict action against those involved in the drug trade. She called for public co-operation to fight the menace.

The police commissionerate has so far demolished houses of five drug peddlers in the city and rural police have razed the house of a drug peddler in Narangwal village.