Ludhiana police identify 4th suspect in 3 crore fraud case

Police have identified a fourth suspect involved in duping people of ₹3 crore on the pretext of helping them avail loans from various banks.

He has been identified as Mukesh and police are trying to trace him.

The police had on February 1 arrested Ankit Kumar Kashyap of Model Town and Sunil Chopra of Janta Nagar and recovered ₹1.5 lakh in cash, 20 mobile phones and 33 debit cards from them.

The kingpin of the gang Gagan is still on the run. The police have received information that he was last seen in Delhi.

The accused had also tried to transfer the money from their eight accounts to another account, but the police have already seized their eight accounts in different banks.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of the cyber cell of police commissionerate, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the kingpin of the gang.