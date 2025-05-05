Ludhiana: Police launch crackdown, three held after drug test

In a bold move to tighten the noose around drug abuse, Khanna police have launched an aggressive crackdown on addicts, as part of the state-wide campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs). Armed with community support and sharp local intelligence, officers are now tracking down suspected addicts, conducting dope tests, and registering cases when results turn positive. Addicts who want help are being sent to de-addiction centres. (HT photo for representation)

On Saturday alone, three FIRs were filed against people who tested positive for drugs. Police said they are getting a lot of help from the public, especially through the Safe Punjab Helpline, which makes it easier to find and catch addicts.

In one case, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Peerkhana Road in Khanna, was taken by City-2 Police station for a dope test at Khanna civil hospital. The test showed he had taken morphine and benzodiazepine, and he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In two other cases, Doraha police arrested three men, including Yugraj Singh of Sundar Nagar, and Rajinder Singh alias Vicky, along with Sukhjinder Singh of Begowal. Local people saw Vicky and Sukhjinder acting suspiciously and possibly under the influence of drugs near a grocery shop. They called the Safe Punjab Helpline, and police quickly reached the spot, took the men for tests, and arrested them after they tested positive.

Inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer (SHO) of Doraha police station, said local support has been very helpful. “People are alert and sharing information with us quickly,” he said.

SP Investigation Pawanjit said, “This is part of a larger campaign to fight drugs in Punjab. We’re using all our resources and getting great help from citizens. Addicts who want help are being sent to de-addiction centres, while others are sent to jail after court orders.”

This drive follows a similar campaign already happening in Ludhiana, where police are also arresting addicts found taking drugs in public places.