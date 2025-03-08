Ludhiana: Police raid home after locals’ input on drug peddling, eight detained

Days after the residents of Satguru Nagar in the Daba area lodged a complaint with Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal regarding a group of drug peddlers openly selling drugs, the cops on Friday conducted raids in the area, officials said. Police said the house that was raided was found locked. (HT photo for representation)

However, police tracked the former occupants of the house to a rented accommodation and detained at least eight accused.

While lodging the complaint, locals had provided video evidence of the drug operations in the area.

According to locals, a woman and her son, along with their associates, were operating a drug network there for at least 10 years. Alarmed by the ’ complaint, the accused reportedly locked the house and moved to a rented accommodation, the officials said, adding that videos of drug sales in the area had also surfaced on social media.

Commissioner Chahal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City 2) Dev Singh were with the team from Daba and CIA staff that conducted the raid in the morning, the officials added. They said police gathered crucial information about the accused drug sellers.

Though the police found the house locked, they found several dogs inside, the officials said, adding that the canines had not been fed for days.

Police personnel rescued the animals and later tracked down the woman and her aides to their rented residence.

Chahal said, “We have detained all eight individuals who were seen in the videos. Some recoveries have also been made. I appreciate the residents for coming forward with crucial information. The battle against drugs can only be won with the active participation of the people.” He said police have initiated further investigations and strict action will be taken against the drug peddlers.

The development comes amid an intensified crackdown on dug peddling operation across the state. The crackdown started after chief minister Bhagwant Mann on February 28 set a 90-day deadline for police and administration to make the state drug-free.