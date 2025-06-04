Ludhiana: Political row erupts as court bars sports body officials’ arrest

Just weeks before the crucial Ludhiana West byelection, the court of additional sessions judge Amandeep Kaur has granted interim protection from arrest to three senior members of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA). These include honorary secretary Gagandeep Bhalla alias Sunny Bhalla, president Satish Kumar Mangal, and treasurer Manik Bassi. The court has directed that no arrests be made until July 1 in a cheating and embezzlement case filed against them. Political tension has further intensified with this development, especially as the court has now restrained any arrests while investigations continue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sunny Bhalla, notably the husband of Congress councillor Deepika Bhalla, is closely associated with Congress candidate and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He is also playing an active role in Ashu’s campaign for the upcoming bypoll on June 19.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Pankaj Dogra and Yogesh Khanna of the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players’ Association. They alleged that funds meant for cricket development were mishandled by LDCA officials. The FIR reportedly refers to findings by the DC’s office, indicating irregularities in how the association handled its finances and operations. However, the complaint does not mention exact figures or provide details about individual responsibilities.

In court, the defence argued that the FIR was politically motivated. They claimed that the case had already been withdrawn from the Punjab and Haryana High Court by one of the complainants, yet it was being used to target the accused during the election period. Bhalla has also maintained that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is targeting him simply because of his proximity to Ashu.

The Congress party has strongly reacted to the timing of the FIR, alleging that AAP leaders are using it to damage Ashu’s campaign. According to Congress leaders, the accusations and legal proceedings are part of a larger plan to disrupt the party’s election strategy.

Political tension has further intensified with this development, especially as the court has now restrained any arrests while investigations continue to identify those responsible and determine the extent of any financial wrongdoing.

It is worth noting that Sunny Bhalla had earlier been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in 2022 in connection with the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam. At the time, the vigilance department had claimed that Bhalla was involved in investing illicit earnings on behalf of Ashu. However, Bhalla was later discharged from the case after no evidence was found against him.