Ludhiana: Power outage in Civil City after car crashes into pole

An electricity pole fell in the Civil City area after a vehicle rammed into it late Tuesday evening causing power outage in some of the area. The electricity pole, carrying 11 KV high tension wires, being replaced by the PSPCL in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

“A vehicle had crashed into the pole on the Civil City Road last night. We are getting the pole replaced. The power has been cut while the pole is replaced. We will have it replaced by evening,” said sub-divisional officer, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Aggar Nagar Unit 2, Manpreet Singh Minhas.

The pole, he said, supported high tension wires of 11 KV.

Besides the power outage, the locals complained of dangling wires due to the incident causing safety concerns.

“I am a daily commuter and use this road. The wires, that have come down from the pole, can cause a serious accident,” said Lalit Maurya, a local.

Another resident Neena Sharma, who lives near the accident site, said that she was afraid as her kids cross the spot while going for tuition classes.