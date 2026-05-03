Ludhiana: Power pole collapses after truck hits cables, man loses leg

A man’s leg had to be amputated while his friend suffered severe injuries after an overspeeding truck got entangled in overhead power cables, bringing down a few electricity poles, one of which fell on the duo near Eastman Chowk on Friday night. No case of electrocution or injury due to electric shock was reported, police said. Police said doctors had to amputate the limb of Arun, while Anwar has sustained critical leg injuries. (HT File)

According to police, the injured, Anwar Ali, a resident of Samrat Colony in Giaspura, and Arun Kumar of Sua Road, Eastman Chowk, were initially rushed to the civil hospital here and later referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh after their condition turned critical.

Police said doctors had to amputate the limb of Arun, while Anwar has sustained critical leg injuries.

In his complaint, Anwar Ali said he and Arun Kumar were walking towards the latter’s house when the accident occurred. As they reached near Eastman Chowk, the speeding truck got entangled in overhead power cables, resulting in multiple poles collapsing. One of the poles fell on them, leaving both critically injured.

The Sahnewal police have booked the truck driver, identified as Sanjay Chandra, a resident of Subhash Colony in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. ASI Gurdev Ram, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 281, 125-A, 125-B and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving, endangering human life and causing damage to property.

The accused driver fled the spot after the accident. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest him.