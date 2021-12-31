Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Proclaimed offender hits man, arrested

The accused was arrested by the police on Thursday after he allegedly hit a man causing him grievous injuries; the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in some case.by a local court in Ludhiana on December 3
A team headed by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh held the proclaimed offender, Monu of Tajpur, who hit the man im Ludhiana (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A proclaimed offender was arrested by the police on Thursday after he allegedly thrashed a man causing him grievous injuries.

The accused Monu of Tajpur was declared a proclaimed offender in some case.by a local court on December 3

A team headed by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh held the accused following which he was booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of an offense committed) at Sahnewal Police Station.

