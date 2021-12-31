Ludhiana | Proclaimed offender hits man, arrested

A proclaimed offender was arrested by the police on Thursday after he allegedly thrashed a man causing him grievous injuries.

The accused Monu of Tajpur was declared a proclaimed offender in some case.by a local court on December 3

A team headed by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh held the accused following which he was booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of an offense committed) at Sahnewal Police Station.