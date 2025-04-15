Ludhiana: Property dealer booked under four land fraud cases

Police on Sunday booked a property dealer in four similar cases of land fraud. According to the police, the accused has duped the city residents on the pretext of selling them property in Sharman Ji Vatika Colony in Jainpur village. The accused has duped the city residents on the pretext of selling them property in Sharman Ji Vatika Colony in Jainpur village. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Karan Arora of Mahavir Enclave. Two cases were lodged against him at PAU Police station, while Haibowal and Division number 8 police lodged one case each for the similar crime.

The PAU police booked the accused following the statement of Rup Lal Jain of Tagore Nagar. In his complaint filed on March 10, Jain alleged that the accused sold him a plot in Sharman Ji Vatika Colony in Jainpur village. He alleged that the accused received money from him, but did not transfer ownership of the plot in his name. Following his complaint, the PAU Police lodged an FIR against the accused under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property) of IPC.

In the second case, the PAU police lodged an FIR against Karan Arora, his aides Mandeep Arora, Rajesh Gupta, Munish Gupta and Dinesh Kumar following the complaint of Sudhir Chopra of Sundar Nagar. The complainant stated that the accused duped him on the pretext of selling a plot in the same colony. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Singh, the investigating officer stated that an FIR under Sections 420 and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

In the third case, the Haibowal Police lodged a FIR against Karan Arora under Section 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following the complaint of Neelam Jain of Bindraban Road. The complainant said that the accused had taken money from her husband Subhash Chandar. After her husband’s demise the accused refused to transfer ownership of the property in her name. The investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh stated that a case under Section 318 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.

In the fourth case, the Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against Karan Arora following the statement of Sahil Jain of Tagore Nagar following a land fraud complaint. A case under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.