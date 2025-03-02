Ludhiana: PSPCL grid workers call off March 4 stir after meeting with officials

A week after PSPCL grid workers staged an agitation on February 21 against chief engineer P&M (Protection and Maintenance Wing), Punneradeep Singh Brar over delayed promotions, unpaid overtime, and unfair transfers, Brar, on Saturday convened a meeting with the delegation of protesting employees to address their concerns. The meeting led to the cancellation of the protest scheduled on March 4. The discussion was attended by leaders from the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. (HT photo for representation)

The discussion was attended by leaders from the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. The union delegation, led by Ratan Singh Mujari and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind had been actively advocating for long-pending demands. “Our February 21 agitation on Ferozepur Road brought these long-standing grievances to light, compelling the administration to intervene,” said Gandiwind.

During the meeting, the unions pressed for the implementation of several key demands. They insisted that employees promoted from RTM (Regular Technical Manpower) to assistant lineman be allowed to choose their field assignments as per a prior agreement with management. They also demanded the implementation of a 115-hour overtime formula per grid, immediate clearance of pending overtime payments and expedited promotions for assistant linemen.

Additionally, they raised concerns about biased transfers and insisted that promoted employees should be transferred to a new grid only after 89 days. Other demands included ensuring that leadership remains accessible to workers through mobile communication and prioritising the resolution of pending cases for employees who have completed their probation period.

After hearing the delegation’s concerns, the chief engineer assured them that a resolution would be implemented at the earliest. After receiving assurances, the unions announced to call off their planned protest scheduled for March 4. Commenting on the meeting, Chief Engineer P&M wing, Punnerdeep Singh Brar said,” The previous agitation happened due to miscommunication between the officials and protestors. Hence, this meeting was called to address their concerns.”