Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PSPCL grid workers call off March 4 stir after meeting with officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 02, 2025 08:24 AM IST

During meeting, the unions raised concerns about biased transfers and insisted that promoted employees should be transferred to a new grid only after 89 days

A week after PSPCL grid workers staged an agitation on February 21 against chief engineer P&M (Protection and Maintenance Wing), Punneradeep Singh Brar over delayed promotions, unpaid overtime, and unfair transfers, Brar, on Saturday convened a meeting with the delegation of protesting employees to address their concerns. The meeting led to the cancellation of the protest scheduled on March 4.

The discussion was attended by leaders from the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. (HT photo for representation)
The discussion was attended by leaders from the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. (HT photo for representation)

The discussion was attended by leaders from the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. The union delegation, led by Ratan Singh Mujari and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind had been actively advocating for long-pending demands. “Our February 21 agitation on Ferozepur Road brought these long-standing grievances to light, compelling the administration to intervene,” said Gandiwind.

During the meeting, the unions pressed for the implementation of several key demands. They insisted that employees promoted from RTM (Regular Technical Manpower) to assistant lineman be allowed to choose their field assignments as per a prior agreement with management. They also demanded the implementation of a 115-hour overtime formula per grid, immediate clearance of pending overtime payments and expedited promotions for assistant linemen.

Additionally, they raised concerns about biased transfers and insisted that promoted employees should be transferred to a new grid only after 89 days. Other demands included ensuring that leadership remains accessible to workers through mobile communication and prioritising the resolution of pending cases for employees who have completed their probation period.

After hearing the delegation’s concerns, the chief engineer assured them that a resolution would be implemented at the earliest. After receiving assurances, the unions announced to call off their planned protest scheduled for March 4. Commenting on the meeting, Chief Engineer P&M wing, Punnerdeep Singh Brar said,” The previous agitation happened due to miscommunication between the officials and protestors. Hence, this meeting was called to address their concerns.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On