Ludhiana: PSPCL launches three-day training for staff to slash power distribution losses

In a bid to reduce power distribution losses, which refer to the electricity lost during the transmission and distribution process due to severe factors such as technical glitches and unauthorised consumption, PSPCL will conduct a three-day intensive training programme from Tuesday to Thursday. The initiative is part of the power utility’s larger plan to bring down transmission and distribution losses which remain a key concern, especially in industrial hub Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The training, which will be conducted under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at the Zonal Knowledge Centre (ZKC) in Sarabha Nagar, aims to equip engineers and technical staff with advanced strategies to combat unscheduled power blackouts in industrial city.

According to officials, the training will focus on reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, which refer to electricity lost due to faulty wires, outdated equipment, or power theft, to ensure that uninterrupted electricity reaches consumers without unnecessary wastage.

Another important aspect of the training is smart metering as traditional electricity meters can be tampered with, leading to incorrect billing or power theft. Smart meters, on the other hand, send real-time data to electricity providers, making it easier to track usage and prevent fraud.

The training will also focus on network automation, which involves using modern technology to monitor and manage electricity supply remotely. This allows quick detection of faults, reduces power cuts, and improves overall service reliability, officials said.

Field officers will also receive training on advanced grid technologies and fault detection systems which are expected to help minimise unscheduled power cuts across the city.

The initiative is part of the power utility’s larger plan to bring down transmission and distribution losses which remain a key concern, especially in industrial hub Ludhiana.

Notably, PSPCL has been under pressure from both the state and central governments to meet the RDSS target of reducing distribution losses to below 12% by 2026.

A senior PSPCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the corporation is also preparing to introduce automated monitoring systems to detect unauthorised electricity consumption in high-loss areas.