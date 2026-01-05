Ludhiana: PSTSE and NMMS test: District sees high turnout in state talent exams

A strong turnout was recorded in the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) and the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) exams held across the district on Sunday. Over 80% of Class 8 and 10 students appeared for the NMMS and PSTSE exam across Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to education officials, 83.53 % of Class 10 students appeared for the PSTSE, while 83.4 % of Class 8 students took part in the PSTSE and NMMS examinations.

The tests were conducted at 14 centres for Class 10 students and at 15 centres for Class 8 students. Qualifying students will receive scholarships, providing financial support to meritorious learners.

The NMMS examination is held exclusively for Class 8 students, while the PSTSE is conducted for students of Classes 8 and 10. Schools nominate students based on their academic performance.

Both exams comprise two sections — the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The papers include multiple-choice questions from Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, aimed at assessing analytical ability as well as subject knowledge.

For Class 10, a total of 5,405 students had registered for the PSTSE, of which 4,515 appeared. Exams were conducted at government senior secondary schools in Raikot, Machhiwara, Basti Jodhewal, Cemetery Road, Dhandari Khurd, Doraha, Haibowal Khurd, Millerganj Dholewal, Mundian Kalan and Samrala, as well as at Kishori Lal Jethi Girls School of Eminence, RS Model School, Swami Vimal Jain School and SBBS Khalsa High School in Jagraon.

The Class 8 students appeared at 15 centres, including government schools in Indrapuri, Jawahar Nagar, PAU, Payal and Gill, among others. Of the 5,884 registered students, 4,907 were present on the examination day.

School officials said students who qualify the NMMS will receive a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year for the next four years, while Class 8 students clearing the PSTSE will be eligible for a monthly scholarship of ₹200.