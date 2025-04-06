Ludhiana: PU run library faces criticism for fee hike

The Panjab University Extension Library (PUEL), once a cherished hub of knowledge for students and book lovers, is now under scrutiny for its increasing membership fees and restricted operational hours, leaving many readers frustrated. The library was established in July 1960 with funds from the University Grants Commission, the state government, local zilla parishad, and Panjab University, Chandigarh. (Manish/HT)

Established in July 1960 with funds from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the state government, local zilla parishad, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, PUEL has long served as a vital resource for academic and personal growth. However, over the years, changes in policy and rising costs have sparked concerns among its patrons.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, a former student worker at PUEL in 1972, expressing his disappointment, said, “The public library now demands a hefty security deposit of ₹3,500 from public members, along with an annual subscription fee of ₹750 plus 18% GST, totaling ₹885. These revised rates have been in effect since October 13, 2023. While enrolled students benefit from lower fees, graduates preparing for competitive exams face the same high costs as the general public.”

“Moreover, the library’s operational hours have been significantly reduced. Once open until 7pm, including weekends and holidays, the PUEL now operates from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday—a schedule that fails to accommodate many working individuals and students with tight schedules. Public readership has been systematically discouraged over the years. The library’s current policies are making it less accessible for serious learners,” he added.

Renowned author and alumnus of SCD Government College, Jernail S Anand, also criticised the high fees, urging authorities to reduce costs and provide free access to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He emphasised the need for the library to remain open on holidays to benefit more readers.

Similarly, PK Sharma (retd professor), a freelance journalist, questioned the logic behind the hefty fees and the inclusion of 18% GST. “Are we trying to profit from reading books?” he asked, advocating for recruitment of more staff to improve library operations while also generating employment.

Official response

When approached for comment, Ritu, assistant librarian at PUEL, said that the library’s timings have remained unchanged for the past 18 years. She assured that book maintenance and cleanliness are conducted regularly and explained that the fee structure is determined by a university committee.