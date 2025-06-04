Ludhiana: Punjab will soon get rid of ‘aapda’, Ashu takes a dig at AAP-led govt

Asserting that it was not the AAP government in Punjab, but the ‘aapda’ (a disaster) that had stuck Punjab over three years ago, Punjab Congress working president and Ludhiana West candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Tuesday that the state will soon get rid of this aapda and beginning will be made from the ‘Ludhiana West’. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu meets with voters during an election campaign in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Asked about the public response during an informal interaction with reporters along the sidelines of his public meetings, Ashu said that people were recalling the previous five years of the Congress regime between 2017 and 2022. He said, it was a double benefit for him as people remember our government and compare it with the AAP’s fake and fictitious promises.

“We made no fake and false alluring promises, but we only delivered on the ground”, he said, while adding, people are now feeling cheated that not only did the AAP back out from its promises but has pushed the state into anarchy, where lawlessness, vendetta and corruption have become norm of the day.

The senior Congress leader reiterated his challenge to the ruling party and its candidate to list a single achievement of the AAP government for Punjab or Ludhiana. “I challenge them that their advertisement budget will turn out to be more than any of their public welfare schemes, if they really had any”, he asserted while referring to the massive expenditure the AAP government has incurred on advertisements.