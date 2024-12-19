Ludhiana: Punjabi littérateur Pal Kaur honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award in poetry genre

Punjabi littérateur Pal Kaur has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in the poetry category for her acclaimed work, “Sun Gunwanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab”, published in 2022. The officials and board members of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, congratulated Kaur, who is also a senior member of the akademi. (HT Photo)

Kaur expressed her gratitude for the accomplishment, stating, “It feels good when my work is recognised among the masses. This honour has elevated my responsibility as a writer to continue creating meaningful work.”

A three-member jury comprising literary figures Baldev Singh, Kuldeep Singh Deep, and Swaranjit Savi commended the simplicity and depth of Kaur’s work, making it both engaging and enlightening for readers.

The Kendriya Sahitya Akademi announced its annual awards in 21 languages on Wednesday. The littérateurs will be honoured with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and ₹1 lakh in cash at a function to be held on March 8, 2025, at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

The officials and board members of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, congratulated Kaur, who is also a senior member of the akademi.

Sarbjit Singh, president of the akademi, remarked, “It is a matter of pride for us that Kaur has received the Sahitya Akademi Award. Her journey in poetry, which began with “Khalaavasi” in 1986, has significantly enriched Punjabi literature. She beautifully captures the feminine psyche with sensitivity and balance.”

Gulzar Singh Pandher, general secretary of the akademi, highlighted Kaur’s contributions to Punjabi poetry. He noted that “Sun Gunwanta Sun Budhivanta” takes readers on a poetic journey through Punjab’s history, delving into its spiritual, Sufi, and Gurmat traditions.

Pandher also praised the book’s unique creative approach, blending poetic forms, metaphors, and symbolism to reinterpret historical events through a mythological and philosophical lens. He added, “Kaur’s poetic talent is exceptional, and this work showcases her ability to present history in an innovative and profound way.”