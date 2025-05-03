Ludhiana: Ration depot holders seek higher margin

Ahead of upcoming quarterly ration distribution starting in May, fair price shop (FPS) owners, often dubbed as ration depot holders in Ludhiana have demanded an increase in their commission from the existing ₹90 to ₹200 per quintal, citing rising operational costs and inadequate compensation. The depot holders say that the current rate fails to support basic logistics. (HT photo for representation)

Charanjeet Singh, a local depot holder, said, “In August 2024, the state government revised our commission from ₹50 to ₹90 per quintal. But even this increase is insufficient to cover the escalating expenses. In urban areas, monthly rent for a depot averages around ₹3,000. Add to this the electricity cost at ₹10 per unit, wages for labourers who unload and store wheat bags, and handle losses, we are left with no margin.”

He explained that handling losses refer to the grain lost during unloading, spillage, torn packaging, or moisture damage in storage, which depot holders have to bear from their own pocket. The depot holders argued that while they are responsible for ensuring timely and free distribution of ration to beneficiaries, the current rate fails to support basic logistics.

Karamjit Singh Arechha, national assistant secretary and Punjab president of the All-India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, backed the demand, highlighting regional disparities. “Punjab depot holders receive the lowest commission compared to neighbouring states. In Haryana, it was increased from ₹150 to ₹200 per quintal in October 2023. Delhi implemented a ₹70 to ₹200 slab in February 2018. Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir also provide ₹180 per quintal,” he said.

Arechha said that a letter was submitted to the central government on February 13, 2025, demanding a unified margin of ₹200 per quintal for the ongoing financial year. “We have also been asking for a fixed monthly salary, as our work goes beyond mere distribution,” he added.