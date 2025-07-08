Ludhiana: Realtor receives extortion call from man claiming to gangster’s aide

A city-based realtor claimed to have received an extortion threat from a man claiming to be a member of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. The caller, who dialled via WhatsApp using an international number registered in the United States, demanded ₹50 lakh in cash and issued serious threats to the realtor and his family. A city-based realtor claimed to have received an extortion threat from a man claiming to be a member of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The victim, Hem Raj, a resident of Ramgarh Road in Sahnewal, approached the police after the alarming call. According to the complaint, the caller identified himself as “Raja” and said he was associated with Kaushal Chaudhary, a jailed gangster from Haryana who recently made headlines after claiming responsibility for the murder of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother in Batala.

Hem Raj stated that the caller warned him to arrange the money or face fatal consequences. The caller also threatened his two sons, one of whom is based in Canada while the other lives in Ludhiana. The detailed threats and knowledge of his family’s whereabouts further alarmed the complainant.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, in-charge of Ramgarh police post, confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 62 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We are taking the matter seriously. Investigations are underway to trace the caller and verify any possible links to organized criminal networks,” he added.