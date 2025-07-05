Ludhiana: Repair Sherpur Chowk road, MLA tells NHAI

Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina on Thursday asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately carry out patchwork on the National Highway-44 stretch near Sherpur Chowk. While inspecting the area, she highlighted that repeated complaints were being made by residents regarding the patchy road conditions and poor drainage which have been disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. Patchy road conditions have not only disrupted traffic but have also become a safety hazard for two-wheeler riders and daily commuters. (HT Photo)

The MLA also asked the NHAI project director to remove the rainwater harvesting plant near SPS Hospital that has been posing as a “danger rather than serving the purpose”. She also mentioned that the set-up of a contractor near the SPS Hospital, where machinery and material for repair works have been kept, has been causing obstruction for daily commuters.

“The same concerns have been raised time and again in meetings with NHAI officials, but nothing has been done so far. This is complete negligence,” Chhina told mediapersons. She added that the poor drainage system and patchy road conditions have not only disrupted traffic but have also become a safety hazard for two-wheeler riders and daily commuters.

Residents and daily commuters have been struggling due to waterlogging and potholes on this critical stretch. During the recent spell of rain, the area saw waterlogging. Many blamed the poorly maintained road and clogged drains for the chaos.

Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sherpur, said, “Whenever it rains, the entire stretch turns into a pool. There is no outlet for water, and the harvesting pit installed on the roadside is of no use. Instead, it obstructs traffic and triggers accidents.”

Traders in the vicinity also echoed similar sentiments, stating that the highway condition near Sherpur Chowk is rapidly deteriorating and affecting business. “Customers avoid coming to this area because of traffic jams and flooded roads,” said Rakesh Sharma, who runs a shop near the chowk.

Following the site visit, MLA Chhina directed the NHAI project director to ensure immediate repairs and clear encroachments and obstructions. “This cannot be delayed any further. People cannot suffer just because departments are passing the buck,” she added.

Despite repeated attempts, NHAI project director was not available for comments.