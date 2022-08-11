Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana residents left harried by postal staffers’ one-day strike

Published on Aug 11, 2022 01:11 AM IST
The postal and mail delivery services in Ludhiana were disturbed at large amid the postal staffers’ strike causing major inconvenience to the public
All-India Postal Employees’ Union members protesting over the alleged privatisation of postal service by the Union government outside the postal office in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana

With the employees of post offices observing a strike to mark their protest against the alleged privatisation of postal services by the Union government on Wednesday, the postal and mail delivery services were disturbed at large causing major inconvenience to the public.

Long queues of people waiting to get their work done were witnessed at the head post office near the mini secretariat due to the absence of staff, while the other post offices including Model Town, Miller Ganj, Focal Point and central post office remained closed altogether. Only a small fraction of mails could be delivered amid the strike.

A host of other services provided by post offices including banking, booking and delivery of mails and parcels were also affected.

The call for a one-day nationwide strike was given by the Postal Joint Council of Action, an umbrella body of postal employee unions. The employees on strike included postmen, clerical staff, multi-tasking staff and gramin dak sevaks.

Protesters claimed that 70-75% of the employees joined Wednesday’s strike, which was held under the banner of All India postal employees union.

Rajesh, who needed a parcel delivered, at the central post office near the Clock Tower said, “I came here because of the rush at the head office near the mini secretariat and now, I will have to go back and get in the queue again as the central office is shut.”

Another visitor at the head office, a resident of Doraha Supreet Kaur, meanwhile, said “I, along with my mother, are waiting in the queue for an hour. There is only one counter which is functional and multiple tasks are being handled by one person.”

Speaking of the strike, senior postmaster Sanjeev Kumar said while work was affected due to the strike, the department was trying to provide services to the visitors with the available staff.

