Ludhiana residents left harried by postal staffers’ one-day strike
With the employees of post offices observing a strike to mark their protest against the alleged privatisation of postal services by the Union government on Wednesday, the postal and mail delivery services were disturbed at large causing major inconvenience to the public.
Long queues of people waiting to get their work done were witnessed at the head post office near the mini secretariat due to the absence of staff, while the other post offices including Model Town, Miller Ganj, Focal Point and central post office remained closed altogether. Only a small fraction of mails could be delivered amid the strike.
A host of other services provided by post offices including banking, booking and delivery of mails and parcels were also affected.
The call for a one-day nationwide strike was given by the Postal Joint Council of Action, an umbrella body of postal employee unions. The employees on strike included postmen, clerical staff, multi-tasking staff and gramin dak sevaks.
Protesters claimed that 70-75% of the employees joined Wednesday’s strike, which was held under the banner of All India postal employees union.
Rajesh, who needed a parcel delivered, at the central post office near the Clock Tower said, “I came here because of the rush at the head office near the mini secretariat and now, I will have to go back and get in the queue again as the central office is shut.”
Another visitor at the head office, a resident of Doraha Supreet Kaur, meanwhile, said “I, along with my mother, are waiting in the queue for an hour. There is only one counter which is functional and multiple tasks are being handled by one person.”
Speaking of the strike, senior postmaster Sanjeev Kumar said while work was affected due to the strike, the department was trying to provide services to the visitors with the available staff.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
