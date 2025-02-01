Ludhiana: Retd teacher’s robbed scooter used in snatching, case registered

The Dehlon police registered a case five days after a scooter stolen from an 85-year-old retired teacher was used in a snatching case, officials said. The incident took place on January 26 near Kaind Canal in Alamgir village. (HT File)

They said unidentified accused had pushed the elderly man, Malkit Singh from Alamgir village, and fled with the scooter, the victim’s mobile phone and some cash.

The incident happened on January 26 near Kaind Canal in Alamgir village.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by Malkit Singh.

According to Malkeet Singh’s son Satinder Singh, a non-resident Indian (NRI) from Toronto, Canada, he recently visited India to see his father.

He said his father is passionate about gardening and frequently goes to buy seeds and plants. On the day of the incident, the victim had gone for a walk near the canal on his scooter when a young man stopped him and started a conversation. He said the man suddenly demanded money and forcibly took cash and the victim’s mobile phone. The accused then pushed his father to the ground and fled with his scooter.

Satinder said they reported the matter to Dehlon police immediately, but no action was taken. Later, he received information that the scooter had been used in a robbery in Sahnewal area, which is when the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Head constable Sabar Khan, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under section 303 (2) (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said the police were already investigating the matter and registered the case after finding out that the scooter had been used in a crime.

He said the police are scanning footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify and trace the accused.